Dear Rebecca & Burns,

I am heartbroken. There are six of us in my friend group and we have been inseparable for years. One of the six just got engaged and she asked everyone in our group to be a bridesmaid but me. To make things worse, I found out on social media. I don’t even want to go to the wedding.

How would you handle this?

