Dear Rebecca and Burns,

We have a fifteen year old son whom we adopted when he was two. He came from a terrible situation that we don’t want him to know about. Recently he told us he wants to find his birth family.

We think it’s a terrible idea, but we want to do the right thing. What do you think?

