Daily Dilemma: Our Daughters Used To Be Close But Now They Have Very Little In Common

Dear Jeff and Rebecca,

I have been dear friends with a woman on my street for over ten years. Our daughters are the same age and we’ve just about raised them together. Now they have very little in common and my daughter doesn’t want to play with hers. The problem is this—my friend is always sending her daughter over anytime my daughter has friends over. My daughter and her friends don’t really want to go outside when they’re at my house. It keeps happening and I don’t want to lose my friend over this, but I don’t know what to do. My daughter is very upset.

I’d love to hear what your listeners think.

