Daily Dilemma: Our Friends Don’t Know When To Leave

Dear Doug & Rebecca,

My husband and his best friend have known each other for over 20 years. Here’s my dilemma – anytime we entertain, which is often, he and his wife are the last to leave – by several hours. They don’t read our social cues, and one time I even just got up and went to bed, and they still stayed until almost 2 in the morning! My husband won’t say anything, and I don’t want to invite them anymore.

How should I handle this?

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.