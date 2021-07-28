Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Daily Dilemma: Our Friends No Longer Want To Celebrate Thanksgiving With Us

Dear Rebecca & Burns,

Our close friends, that we have spent every Thanksgiving with for the past 10+ years, recently let us know that because we have differing opinions on many topics, that they can’t in “good conscience” enjoy a thanksgiving meal with us. Our relationship with them is so important to us, and we are devastated.

Any advice is welcome.  Please help!

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.

