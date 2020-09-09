Daily Dilemma: Should A Church Have Young Elders?

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

My husband and I have been looking for a church home for over a year. We found one we both like and are considering going through the process to become members. I looked up their website and was shocked to see how young some of their elders are–early to mid-30s. I am having a very difficult time with this. We are in our 60’s and I think people need more life experience under their belt, but my husband doesn’t think it’s a big deal.

What do you think?

