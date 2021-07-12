Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Daily Dilemma: Should I Allow My Kids To Be Members At Another Church?

Dear Rebecca & Burns,

We have been a part of our church for almost 20 years. Our sixteen-year-old twins have visited another church’s youth group a few times and loved it. Ours is admittedly not great. They have told us that they want to become members of that church.

We don’t know what to do. It’s different denomination, which isn’t a deal-breaker, but we don’t line up with all of their views.

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.

You May Also Like

Jay AllenMornings with Rebecca & Burns

Welcome To The Future With Jay Allen: Flying Cars

Jay Allen
Jay AllenJuly 12, 2021
Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Saying Goodbye To Normal

Mornings with Rebecca & Burns
Mornings with Rebecca & BurnsJuly 12, 2021
Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Daily Dilemma: My Husband Doesn’t Want To Have A Baby

Mornings with Rebecca & Burns
Mornings with Rebecca & BurnsJuly 9, 2021
X