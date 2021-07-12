Daily Dilemma: Should I Allow My Kids To Be Members At Another Church?

Dear Rebecca & Burns,

We have been a part of our church for almost 20 years. Our sixteen-year-old twins have visited another church’s youth group a few times and loved it. Ours is admittedly not great. They have told us that they want to become members of that church.

We don’t know what to do. It’s different denomination, which isn’t a deal-breaker, but we don’t line up with all of their views.

