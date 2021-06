Dear Rebecca & Burns,

Last year our medical insurance overpaid us and sent us a check for $4,000. We called both the hospital and the insurance about it, but they said our balance is correct and they’ve settled the account.

What should we do about this? I feel guilty keeping it but they won’t take it.

