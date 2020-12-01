Daily Dilemma: Should I Get My New Boyfriend A Christmas Gift?

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

I have been dating someone for three weeks and I am falling in love with him. It seems to be going very well. I want to get him a Christmas present but I DON’T want to seem too into him. Is there a proper protocol for this? If he gets me something and I don’t get him anything, it will be awkward.

Sincerely,

Single and tired of Mingling

