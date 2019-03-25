Daily Dilemma: Should I Give Dating Another Try Or Guard My Heart?

Dear Jeff & Rebecca,

I am single and came out of a two-year relationship 18 months ago. I was devastated. Well, there’s a really nice, kind and handsome guy at work who has been asking me out. I like him but I’m terrified about what could happen to my heart if I get hurt again. Should I give this a chance or is protecting my heart the priority now?

What do you think?

