Daily Dilemma: Should I Go Against Office Policy To Date Someone?

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

I love your show! I moved here in December for a new job, and because of the pandemic, I haven’t been able to really meet anyone, so y’all are like my friends. Our office started back in person in January and one of the guys in another department has asked me out twice. I am so lonely, and I really want to go, but our office is small and has a strict no-dating policy.

What should I do? I don’t want to offend the only person who’s really given me the time of day.

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.