Daily Dilemma: Should I Go To A Bar To Support My Son’s Band?

Dear Rebecca & Burns,

Our son and his buddies are in a band, and we are delighted to see that they are getting some local attention. They’ve booked a big show at a popular bar where they’ll actually make some money. Here’s the deal. Our pastor is a good friend and says that we have no business showing up to a bar. Neither my husband nor I drink, and our son and his friends are Christians.

We can’t bear to miss his show, but we don’t want to be at odds with our pastor. What should we do?

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.