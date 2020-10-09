Daily Dilemma: Should I Join The Air Force Reserves?

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

I’ve been contemplating joining the Air Force reserves for some time now. I’m mostly thinking about the outstanding benefits to my family, and where it would take me in my career. My wife is supportive but I know we’d both be missing each other quite a bit during training and, God forbid if I were pulled into Active Duty. I’ve prayed and I know there might be someone listening who has been through this. God has taken amazing care of me and I know He wouldn’t give me something I can’t handle.

Should I keep pursuing these thoughts of enlisting or continue working my normal 9-5?

If you'd like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put "Daily Dilemma".