Daily Dilemma: Should I Leave My Small Group?

By August 18, 2021 No Comments

Dear Rebecca and Jay,

I have been a part of my church’s small group for almost 5 years. We have some newer members who now lead the group. These new members are gossips, politically obsessed and frequently criticize anyone who thinks differently than they do.

I have spoken up within the group about this and how I know it’s wrong, but nothing changes. Should I leave the group for a new one or keep trying to address the un-Christlike behavior. What would you do if it were you?

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.

