Daily Dilemma: Should I Let It Go Or Speak Up?

Dear Rebecca & Burns,

I moved to the DFW area right before pandemic hit and my office just re-opened in June. I have finally made some friends–we meet for dinner one night a week and I’m so thankful. My dilemma is this – I don’t drink and I never order dessert, but this group splits the check evenly every time. It sticks me with much more of the bill than it should, and I don’t like it.

How can I handle this in a way that won’t put off my new friends?

