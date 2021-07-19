Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Daily Dilemma: Should I Let It Go Or Speak Up?

Dear Rebecca & Burns,

I moved to the DFW area right before pandemic hit and my office just re-opened in June. I have finally made some friends–we meet for dinner one night a week and I’m so thankful. My dilemma is this – I don’t drink and I never order dessert, but this group splits the check evenly every time. It sticks me with much more of the bill than it should, and I don’t like it.

How can I handle this in a way that won’t put off my new friends?

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.

