Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Daily Dilemma: Should I Listen To My Family Or Best Friend When It Comes To Dating?

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

For the past few months, I have been struggling with dating. I’m in my early 20’s and I’ve never dated before. There has been someone in my life who I think we should just see where it goes. My family and my best friend say otherwise. I have been praying about this issue for months.

How do I know if this person is really in God’s plan for me?

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.

You May Also Like

Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

What We Forget About When It Comes To Reaping & Sowing

Mornings with Rebecca & Burns
Mornings with Rebecca & BurnsOctober 7, 2020
Jay AllenMornings with Rebecca & Burns

Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Night Sky

Jay Allen
Jay AllenOctober 7, 2020
Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

The First Complete Sign Language Bible Translation Is Here!

Mornings with Rebecca & Burns
Mornings with Rebecca & BurnsOctober 7, 2020
X