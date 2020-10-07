Daily Dilemma: Should I Listen To My Family Or Best Friend When It Comes To Dating?

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

For the past few months, I have been struggling with dating. I’m in my early 20’s and I’ve never dated before. There has been someone in my life who I think we should just see where it goes. My family and my best friend say otherwise. I have been praying about this issue for months.

How do I know if this person is really in God’s plan for me?

