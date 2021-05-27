Daily Dilemma: Should I Look For Another Job?

Dear Rebecca & Burns,

Our office is finally back up to full speed after the pandemic. However, we made big layoffs at the start of the shut in. Corporate has no plans to rehire those positions and because of that, my workload has more than doubled. I asked my boss for a raise and he was very vague about it. He essentially said we should all be grateful we have jobs.

How should I handle this?

