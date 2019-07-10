fbpx
Daily Dilemma: Should I Make The Recommendation Or Not?

July 10, 2019

Dear Jeff & Rebecca,

I have a dear friend that I’ve known for a very long time. She has been praying about hosting a foreign exchange student and has decided to move ahead with it. Here is my dilemma: she has put me down as a character reference, and I can’t, in good conscience, recommend her for this. She is a functioning alcoholic, but an alcoholic just the same.

How in the world should I handle this?

