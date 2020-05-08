Daily Dilemma: Should I Mix Business & Family?

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

My company has given me the green-light on a very big project and has also given me the budget to hire an outside contractor to handle the website and graphic design. Here’s my dilemma. My brother-in-law is just getting started in this industry and really needs the work. But I’m not sure he can do a good job and a lot is riding on this with my job.

How would you or your listeners handle it?

