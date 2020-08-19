Daily Dilemma: Should I Pay For My Son’s College?

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

Our Son is a Senior in high school and my wife and I can’t agree on whether we should pay for our Son’s college or not. I was raised that if I wanted to go to college, I would pay for it myself. My wife was raised that her parents paid for everything until she graduated or got married. Of course, our kids want us to foot the bill and I feel alone in this battle.

What do you think I should do?

