Daily Dilemma: Should I Put My Dog Down Or Not?

I have a precious miniature long-haired dachshund who will be 18 and a half years old this month. After my husband’s battle with cancer, my daughter and I needed something to care for. She can’t see, hear, chew anything large, walk or stand. While friends tell me to put her down, I refuse to do it out of inconvenience. Also, and most importantly, I don’t feel I should decide the day she Shouldn’t I let God decide when she has used up her last breath?

What would you do?

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma to us, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, write ‘Daily Dilemma.’