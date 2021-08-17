The Morning Show

Daily Dilemma: Should I Quit My Job If It Means My Team Will Be Let Go?

August 17, 2021

Dear Rebecca and Jay,

I have been at my job for over fifteen years. We had management turnover three years ago and since then, the environment has become more and more toxic. I want to leave and I have a good opportunity to do so. Here is my dilemma. If I turn in my resignation, my manager will let my team go, as well. One of the members on my team has a daughter undergoing cancer treatment and needs insurance.

I don’t know what to do. The stress of my job is literally killing me and my wife wants me to quit.

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.

