Daily Dilemma: Should I Quit My Job If It Means My Team Will Be Let Go?

Dear Rebecca and Jay,

I have been at my job for over fifteen years. We had management turnover three years ago and since then, the environment has become more and more toxic. I want to leave and I have a good opportunity to do so. Here is my dilemma. If I turn in my resignation, my manager will let my team go, as well. One of the members on my team has a daughter undergoing cancer treatment and needs insurance.

I don’t know what to do. The stress of my job is literally killing me and my wife wants me to quit.

