Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Daily Dilemma: Should I Re-Hire Somebody That Was Fired In The Past?

Dear Rebecca & Burns,

I am the newly appointed general manager at a non-profit ministry here in the DFW area. Our previous general manager fired a department head last year and, admittedly, she was very difficult to work with and created a toxic environment. It’s been nine months and she has recently reapplied for a lower position with us. She has asked for forgiveness and claims she has changed.

We need the help, but I have reservations. What do you think?

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.

