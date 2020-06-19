Daily Dilemma: Should I Risk My Job To Share My Faith?

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

I am a 24-year-old newlywed and I nanny for a lovely family. They are Buddhist but I don’t know how seriously they take it. I love to read to their kids and the other day I brought my children’s Bible. My husband is upset because he’s afraid I’ll lose my job. He was laid off during COVID and so right now mine is the only income. I’m not sure what the right thing to do is. I want to honor my husband but I want to witness to these kids.

Help!

