Daily Dilemma: Should I Shave My Head Or Not?

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

I am sixteen years old, and I listen to you on the app because we moved to Louisiana last year. I am on the track team and one of the seniors has cancer. A whole bunch of us said we were going to shave our heads for him, but I don’t think I can go through with it. My mom said I don’t have to but I know everyone on the track team will hate me if I don’t.

What should I do?

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.