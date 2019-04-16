Daily Dilemma: Should I Split The Money Or Keep It For Myself?

Dear Jeff & Rebecca,

I recently went to a friend’s garage sale where I found a piece of art that I liked. My friend sold it to me for $5 because it just gathering dust in her attic. Part of me wanted to do research on the artist since I really liked it and I actually found out that this art piece is worth $5,000. I, of course, sold the painting but my dilemma is should I share the money with her or keep it for myself? I can’t imagine that my friend knew how much it was worth when she sold it to me.

What do you think?

If you have a situation that you’d like us to come alongside you to talk about on the air, email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, write: Daily Dilemma.

Do you love this? Want to see more? Consider becoming an iPartner with KCBI! GIVE NOW

If you want to catch Jeff & Rebecca’s podcast daily, you can always subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or Soundcloud! Just click the buttons below! Also, don’t forget to rate and review to help the podcast get found by others!