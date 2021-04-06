Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Daily Dilemma: Should I Take A Job At The Competition?

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

I have been working for a small company for the past 5 years, and have worked my way up as far as I can go.  Now, I have an opportunity for a management position at our rival company.  But, I feel guilty about it. My company has been meaning to make me sign a non-compete for a few months, but they keep forgetting. If I go to the rival company I’ll have information that will greatly benefit them. What should I do?

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.

You May Also Like

Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Why Should We Care That God Is Trinity?

Mornings with Rebecca & Burns
Mornings with Rebecca & BurnsApril 6, 2021
Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Daily Dilemma: My Son Wants To Join The Military

Mornings with Rebecca & Burns
Mornings with Rebecca & BurnsApril 5, 2021
Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

5 Truths To Set Parents Free From Parenting Guilt

Mornings with Rebecca & Burns
Mornings with Rebecca & BurnsApril 2, 2021
X