Daily Dilemma: Should I Take A Job At The Competition?

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

I have been working for a small company for the past 5 years, and have worked my way up as far as I can go. Now, I have an opportunity for a management position at our rival company. But, I feel guilty about it. My company has been meaning to make me sign a non-compete for a few months, but they keep forgetting. If I go to the rival company I’ll have information that will greatly benefit them. What should I do?

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.