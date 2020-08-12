Daily Dilemma: Should I Take An Alzheimer’s Test Or Not?

Dear Rebecca & Burns,

I recently lost my mother to Alzheimer’s earlier this year and I found out from my doctor that there is a test that I can take to see if I too will likely contract Alzheimer’s in my life. I want to take the test so I can know for myself but my wife doesn’t want me to take it because she says she doesn’t want to know because it would lead to us living in fear for the rest of our lives.

What should I do?

