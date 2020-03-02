Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Daily Dilemma: Should I Take The Job Or Not?

Dear Rebecca & Burns,

I am graduating from college in May, and the University I go to has offered me a full-time job after graduation.  However, one of my former professors (who no longer works for the University) has advised me “not to settle, don’t take the job just because there is nothing else out there RIGHT NOW – keep your options open.”  My dilemma is, I admire this professor and value his opinion greatly BUT I think this job would be a good fit for me.  What should I do?

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma to us, you can email mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put ‘Daily Dilemma.”

