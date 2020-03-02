Daily Dilemma: Should I Take The Job Or Not?

Dear Rebecca & Burns,

I am graduating from college in May, and the University I go to has offered me a full-time job after graduation. However, one of my former professors (who no longer works for the University) has advised me “not to settle, don’t take the job just because there is nothing else out there RIGHT NOW – keep your options open.” My dilemma is, I admire this professor and value his opinion greatly BUT I think this job would be a good fit for me. What should I do?

