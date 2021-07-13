Daily Dilemma: Should I Travel With Someone Who Is Interested In Me?

Dear Rebecca & Burns,

I am a 72-year-old widow and have become good friends with a man in my neighborhood. He lost his wife about a year ago. We have gone to church together and go out to eat once or twice a week. We have talked about going on a trip together, as neither of us really has anyone to travel with. My kids tell me that he is romantically interested in me and that I shouldn’t go on a trip unless I want to pursue that.

What do you think? I am lonely and just want a friend.

