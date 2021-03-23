Daily Dilemma: Should I Turn Down The Promotion I Just Got?

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

I have been offered a promotion at work that I have wanted for a long time. I’m afraid it might be unfair, though, as there are two people in the office who have been there longer than me. I am good friends with my boss’s wife and think that may have something to do with it. I know this could cause tension in the office, but my husband and I have a special needs daughter and really need the money.

What should I do?

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.