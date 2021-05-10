Daily Dilemma: Should My Divorced Parents Date Again?

Dear Rebecca & Burns,

In 1987 my dad left my mom for another woman and married her, devastating us. He was largely absent from our lives and my brothers and I don’t have a relationship with him. His wife died early last year, and now he is coming around and trying to date my mother. He hurt her so much before and she is lonely and vulnerable. I know he’ll hurt her again.

What should we do?

