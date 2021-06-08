Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Daily Dilemma: Should We Allow A Non-Christian Play On Our Worship Team?

Dear Rebecca & Burns,

Our church is brand new and very small – between 20 and 30 people. We have only one musician – he sings and plays the keyboard, but I am looking for more people. A good friend of mine has agreed to play the guitar, but he’s a self-proclaimed Buddhist. A couple of people in the church are adamantly against him playing on Sunday mornings.

What do you think? Can a non-Christian play in our service?

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.

You May Also Like

Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Daily Dilemma: My 25 Year Old Son Is Dating A Woman 17 Years Older Than Him

Mornings with Rebecca & Burns
Mornings with Rebecca & BurnsJune 9, 2021
Jay AllenMornings with Rebecca & Burns

What You Need To Know About Amazon Sidewalk

Jay Allen
Jay AllenJune 9, 2021
Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

The Story Of John Wesley & A Pesky Fly

Mornings with Rebecca & Burns
Mornings with Rebecca & BurnsJune 9, 2021
X