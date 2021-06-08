Daily Dilemma: Should We Allow A Non-Christian Play On Our Worship Team?

Dear Rebecca & Burns,

Our church is brand new and very small – between 20 and 30 people. We have only one musician – he sings and plays the keyboard, but I am looking for more people. A good friend of mine has agreed to play the guitar, but he’s a self-proclaimed Buddhist. A couple of people in the church are adamantly against him playing on Sunday mornings.

What do you think? Can a non-Christian play in our service?

