Daily Dilemma: Should We Let Our Teenage Daughter Act In Hollywood?

Dear Rebecca & Burns,

We have three kids and our middle daughter is 14. She is incredibly talented and been performing her whole life. A friend of mine with ties in the entertainment industry convinced us to let her audition for a pilot television show. We were stunned when she got the role, and now we are a house divided. My husband wants her to do it and I am terrified of letting our daughter enter that world at her age.

I need some godly wisdom.

