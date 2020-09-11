Daily Dilemma: Should We Make Our Kids Do Chores Or Not?

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

My wife and I have a wonderful marriage. We rarely argue, and when we do, we settle our differences pretty quickly. Here’s our dilemma. We have different parenting styles. Our kids are 5 and 7, and I feel like they should be doing some chores around the house–making beds, doing dishes, helping in the yard. My wife thinks we should let the kids be kids, and there will be time to teach them how to do chores later.

What do you think?

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.