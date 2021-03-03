Daily Dilemma: Should We Mix Family & Business?

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

My nephew calls himself an entrepreneur. He has a habit of big ideas that never pan out. His latest venture is providing IT support to small and mid-sized companies and he is trying to get me and my husband to switch over to him. We have been business owners for 20 years and are happy with our service, plus, we don’t really trust him.

What should we do? My sister (his mother) keeps bringing it up, too.

