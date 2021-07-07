Daily Dilemma: Should We Split The Group Or Keep It Together?

Dear Rebecca & Burns,

I lead our Singles’ group at church, and it has been a huge success–even drawing new people to our small congregation. The problem is that about half of our group has gotten married, which defeats the purpose–we are supposed to be a single’s group. We really need to split, but several of the married couples have said the group is the only reason they go to our church, and they will leave if we split. The pastor has left the decision up to me and I don’t know what to do.

Can you help?

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.