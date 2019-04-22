Daily Dilemma: The Bible Is Clear On It, But I’m Not

Dear Jeff & Rebecca,

For several years I made a donation to what I believed to be a Christian organization doing good in far remote regions of deeply impoverished countries. Last week I received in the mail notice of a class action lawsuit against that Christian organization. The attorney is asking if I want to participate in this lawsuit since I’d make donations during the time in question. I don’t know if I should be a part of the suit or just let it go and know what my heart’s intentions were at the time of the donations and leave it there. I’m just not sure how to proceed.

What do you think?

