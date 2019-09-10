fbpx
Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

Daily Dilemma: We Rescued A Dog From The Pound & Now We Want To Give It Back

By September 10, 2019 No Comments

Dear Jeff and Rebecca,

We rescued a dog from the pound a month ago. His name is Charlie and he’s a lab mix. Our problem is this: We have a compatibility problem. He doesn’t seem to like us and we have struggled to connect with him. We’re thinking that maybe we should bring him back to the pound but that seems cruel.

What do you think?

