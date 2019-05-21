Daily Dilemma: What Do You Do When A Parent Won’t Take Responsibility For Their Life?

Dear Jeff & Rebecca,

I have an issue with my Dad and I don’t know what to do. He has never been great with money. He lives in a retirement center and has enough money coming in through investments and social security to last him around ten to twelve years. The problem is his spending – he lives beyond his means and often says things like, “When I run out of money I’ll just move in with you.” I have a family of my own and kids to put through college. What should I do about this? I can’t afford to support my father and he won’t be responsible.

What do you think?

