Daily Dilemma: What If It’s Your Boss Who Is Breaking The Rules?

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

Our office has a strict no-smoking policy. Our branch manager vapes in his office and the breakroom. It stinks up the whole place and I hate it. Then when the regional manager comes in town (which is only a couple times a year) he races around spraying air freshener. I am sick of coming home smelling like smoke, but he has never been the kind of boss to take criticism or gentle suggestions well.

What should we do?

