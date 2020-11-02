Daily Dilemma: When Sports & Church Conflict

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

We have always encouraged our kids to play sports. They love it and are learning great life principles. We have always told our kids that church takes priority over all sports, but my oldest son made an elite soccer team that travels. We are so proud of him, but it will require being gone two Sundays a month.

What should we do? He’s a very gifted player and we want him to have this opportunity.

