Daily Dilemma: Who Should Walk Me Down The Aisle At My Wedding?

Dear Rebecca & Burns,

I am getting married in a few months and I have a decision to make regarding who will walk me down the aisle. My parents divorced when I was three and my father has only been in my life the last six years. My step-father has been my father figure since I was five. I can’t ask both of them to walk me down the aisle because they don’t get along, and my mother says it needs to be one of them.

What should I do?

