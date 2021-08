Dear Doug & Rebecca,

I am fed up with people. In every relationship I have, I end up being a doormat. I give and give, and then go on social media and see that my friends have gotten together without me.

What am I doing wrong? I am sick and tired of being used.

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.