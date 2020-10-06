Daily Dilemma: Why Would God Tell My Boyfriend Something Different From Me?

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

I have been on a few dates with a guy from my church. Things were great until I got this text: “I have prayed about it and sought counsel from some Godly friends, and I just feel like God is telling me not to be in a relationship with you right now.” I don’t understand this. Why would God tell him something so different from what I’m feeling? Is that even true, or is he just using God as a cop-out to preserve my feelings? This is not the first time a man has used God as an excuse for why he doesn’t want to move forward with a relationship with me.

It feels unfair and confusing.

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.