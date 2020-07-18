Daily Dilemma: Would You Home-School Your Ex-Husband’s Kids?

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

This Spring, I started homeschooling my two kids, and it went really well. Recently, my 12-year-old stepson moved in with us permanently, so, of course, I am adding him to the homeschool group this Fall.

My dilemma? His mother now wants to drop off her two kids at my house during “school hours” so I can teach them as well. She didn’t really ask, and she doesn’t understand why I might not want to add her children to the mix.

Any suggestions?

