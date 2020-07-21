Daily Dilemma: Would You Let Your 17-Year-Old Date Someone From Another Faith?

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

My husband and I have three kids – two are out of the house and the baby is 17. He recently started dating a girl of a different faith. She is lovely, but we are adamantly opposed to the relationship. My best friend says at 17 he is old enough to make his own decisions and if we forbid him to date her he will resent us.

We are torn and don’t know what to do. Any ideas?

