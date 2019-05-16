DAILY…laying my cross at HIS feet

This morning I heard Jeff share his prayer request on air about his burden for his family ..with a family member having difficult medical issues and also having a daughter graduating high school. Hearing his story was like he was telling my story!

My husband has Parkinson’s Disease and he is fully disabled. I am his Caregiver. I am a former elementary teacher. Our daughter is graduating high school in 2 weeks! So yes..I know first hand the struggle of dealing with two extremes! I pray DAILY for strength and guidance in dealing with both of my sweet family members. It is a struggle!

Daily..I lay it at HIS feet and ask HIM daily to provide guidance and strength beyond my understanding. HE HAS and WILL PROVIDE! The key word is DAILY..DAILY lay ALL of our BURDENS at HIS feet!!

HE WILL PROVIDE ALL of OUR NEEDS according to HIS RICHES..and HE has MANY RICHES!!!

Prayers for you Jeff and your family too!!

Asking for prayers for my family also!

Thank you, God Bless!!!