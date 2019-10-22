Dallas-Area Organizations Offering Help to Those Affected by Tornado

*THIS ARTICLE WAS ORGINIALLY PUBLISHED BY DOM DIFURIO FROM DALLAS MORNING NEWS*

Organizations across Dallas-Fort Worth are helping people who were caught in the path of tornadoes that left a trail of devastation late Sunday.

Efforts include helping the more than 54,000 people who remained without power Monday evening.

Planet Fitness

Gym chain Planet Fitness is offering the full use of facilities including gym equipment, showers and locker rooms free of charge at 27 North Texas locations. The offer is effective through Sunday and doesn’t include the Marsh Lane and Greenville Avenue locations, which are closed because of storm damage and power outages.

People who are looking for a place to clean up should note that Planet Fitness does not provide towels or toiletries such as shampoo.

North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank is assessing the impact of last night’s storms on residents and their partner agencies.

“We are collaborating with our partners at Salvation Army and American Red Cross to be ready to supply food and water as needed,” a representative for the food bank said.

Food pantries near affected residents can be found on the North Texas Food Bank’s website. You can also follow the food bank on Twitter and Facebook for updates.

The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army of North Texas is accepting donations on its website for people affected by natural disasters. The organization’s disaster services trucks are roving the affected North Texas neighborhoods serving meals and drinks. The Salvation Army’s three disaster trucks have been in the Preston Road-Royal Lane and Walnut Hill Lane-Marsh Lane areas of northwest Dallas, and another is in Ellis County.

Disaster crews served coffee, water, energy bars, and other snacks to first responders and affected residents at the Salvation Army’s incident command site on Walnut Hill Lane near Harry Hines Boulevard.

Alamo Drafthouse

Dine-in movie theater chain Alamo Drafthouse is offering free PG-rated movies at its Las Colinas, Lake Highlands and Richardson locations for residents affected by the storms. The theater also offered to allow people without power to charge their phones at its locations.

U-Haul

Six U-Haul companies are offering 30 days of free storage and the use of mobile storage units to Dallas residents. In total, the companies have made 52 locations across North Texas available for its 30-day free disaster relief assistance program, including locations near affected areas off Central Expressway.

“The storm hit quickly and has left many residents scrambling to find a place to store their belongings,” U-Haul Company of North East Dallas president Zane Rowland said in a written statement. “U-Haul is stepping up to offer our neighbors a place to securely store their things during the clean-up process at no charge for one month.”

On the Road Lending

Dallas-based nonprofit On the Road Lending is offering its Disaster Mobility Program services to Dallas residents who are without transportation.

On the Road is a resource for people who have lost vehicles to natural disasters or other crises that have the potential to displace workers.

The nonprofit has been supported by institutions like J.P. Morgan and Toyota and it can help displaced workers with down payments, loan approval and other steps in buying vehicles.

Co-working Spaces

Co-working space providers WorkSuites and WeWork have offered to accommodate people in North Dallas whose offices were affected by severe weather.

Both companies are offering a free place to relax, recharge devices and access wifi.

People and companies who need an office or meeting room can contact dfwrelief@wework.com to find space at a D-FW WeWork location. Participating locations include WeWork’s office spaces in Victory Park, Las Colinas, Legacy North and Preston Center.

“Space will be made available as capacity permits,” the company said in a news release.

WorkSuites encourages people to contact the company at (888) 312-WORK so they can best accommodate requests at one of their 14 D-FW locations.