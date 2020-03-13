Dallas Cancellations and Changes Due to Coronavirus (RUNNING LIST)

Information from D Magazine, WFAA, and FOX4. Last updated 3/13/20, 2:45 p.m.

Churches

First United Methodist Church, Fort Worth has canceled worship services, group meetings, and activities until March 25.

has canceled worship services, group meetings, and activities until March 25. Gateway Church will stream their service on Saturday, March 14, at 4pm. All weekend services are canceled, as well as Night of Worship and Pink Impact (postponed).

will stream their service on Saturday, March 14, at 4pm. All weekend services are canceled, as well as Night of Worship and Pink Impact (postponed). The Church of Latter Day Saints has canceled its services.

has canceled its services. Park Cities Presbyterian Church will be streaming their services this Sunday, March 15. There will be no in-person services.

will be streaming their services this Sunday, March 15. There will be no in-person services. Trinity Episcopal Church in Fort Worth has closed its building and offices for the week.

has closed its building and offices for the week. Watermark Church has suspended all weekend services and ministry events at all campuses.

Schools

Dallas Baptist University is having an extra week of spring break. Classes start again online March 23. In-person classes are scheduled to start on April 6, but that could change.

is having an extra week of spring break. Classes start again online March 23. In-person classes are scheduled to start on April 6, but that could change. Collin College is expanding spring break by a week.

is expanding spring break by a week. UT Arlington extended their spring break one week, with classes resuming March 23 online. Campus tours, events, and activities aren’t happening at least until April 6.

extended their spring break one week, with classes resuming March 23 online. Campus tours, events, and activities aren’t happening at least until April 6. The University of North Texas canceled in-person classes through March 22. Classes will begin again on March 23, but that could change.

canceled in-person classes through March 22. Classes will begin again on March 23, but that could change. The University of Texas at Dallas has extended spring break another week and will hold its classes online when they resume on March 30.

has extended spring break another week and will hold its classes online when they resume on March 30. Alvarado ISD closed all campuses Wednesday and will remain closed Thursday and Friday.

closed all campuses Wednesday and will remain closed Thursday and Friday. Arlington ISD is closed until March 30.

is closed until March 30. Allen ISD will extend its Spring Break by one week until March 20. All meetings, campus events, practices, and extracurricular activities are suspended the week of March 16-20. This includes Kids Club.

will extend its Spring Break by one week until March 20. All meetings, campus events, practices, and extracurricular activities are suspended the week of March 16-20. This includes Kids Club. Aubrey ISD will not resume classes until March 23.

will not resume classes until March 23. Birdville ISD will not resume classes until March 30.

will not resume classes until March 30. Burleson ISD will not resume classes until April 6.

will not resume classes until April 6. Caddo Mills ISD will not resume classes until March 23.

will not resume classes until March 23. Carroll ISD will not resume classes until March 30.

will not resume classes until March 30. Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD schools will be closed until March 23. All campus events, field trips, student trips and UIL practices and competitions are canceled until further notice.

schools will be closed until March 23. All campus events, field trips, student trips and UIL practices and competitions are canceled until further notice. Cedar Hill ISD has extended its Spring Break by one week, and has canceled all athletic events until further notice.

has extended its Spring Break by one week, and has canceled all athletic events until further notice. Celina ISD will not resume classes until March 23.

will not resume classes until March 23. Cistercian Preparatory School canceled classes on March 12 and 13. No extra-curriculars, either.

canceled classes on March 12 and 13. No extra-curriculars, either. Community ISD will not resume classes until March 23.

will not resume classes until March 23. Coppell ISD will not resume classes until March 23.

will not resume classes until March 23. Covenant Christian Academy has canceled classes through March 20.

has canceled classes through March 20. Crowley ISD will not resume classes until March 30.

will not resume classes until March 30. Dallas ISD announced Thursday that Friday will be a regular class day, but all district events and activities, including UIL events, athletics, field trips, after-school programs and other campus activities, are canceled until further notice.

announced Thursday that Friday will be a regular class day, but all district events and activities, including UIL events, athletics, field trips, after-school programs and other campus activities, are canceled until further notice. DeSoto ISD will extend its Spring Break until March 20.

will extend its Spring Break until March 20. Denton ISD will not resume classes until March 23.

will not resume classes until March 23. Duncanville ISD will not resume classes until March 30.

will not resume classes until March 30. Eagle Mountain Saginaw ISD will not resume classes until March 30.

will not resume classes until March 30. Everman ISD will not resume classes until March 30.

will not resume classes until March 30. Farmersville ISD will not resume classes until March 23.

will not resume classes until March 23. Frisco ID will extend its Spring Break by one week until March 20.

will extend its Spring Break by one week until March 20. Fort Worth ISD announced Friday that they would be extending spring break for at least two weeks.

announced Friday that they would be extending spring break for at least two weeks. Garland ISD it will be closed the week of March 16-20. The district has also canceled all meetings, events, practices and extracurricular activities for that same week.

it will be closed the week of March 16-20. The district has also canceled all meetings, events, practices and extracurricular activities for that same week. Grand Prairie ISD will not resume classes until March 23.

will not resume classes until March 23. Grapevine-Colleyville ISD will not resume classes until March 30.

will not resume classes until March 30. Gunter ISD will not resume classes until March 23.

will not resume classes until March 23. Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD will not resume classes until March 30.

will not resume classes until March 30. Jesuit Dallas moved its classes online for March 12 and 13.

moved its classes online for March 12 and 13. Keller ISD will not resume classes until March 30.

will not resume classes until March 30. Krum ISD will not resume classes until March 24.

will not resume classes until March 24. Lake Worth ISD will not resume classes until March 30.

will not resume classes until March 30. Lancaster ISD will not resume classes until March 30.

will not resume classes until March 30. Lovejoy ISD will extend its Spring Break by one week until March 20.

will extend its Spring Break by one week until March 20. Mansfield ISD will not resume classes until March 30.

will not resume classes until March 30. McKinney ISD will extend its Spring Break by one week until March 20. All meetings, campus events, practices, and extracurricular activities are suspended the week of March 16-20.

will extend its Spring Break by one week until March 20. All meetings, campus events, practices, and extracurricular activities are suspended the week of March 16-20. Melissa ISD will not resume classes until March 23.

will not resume classes until March 23. Mesquite ISD announced it has extended its spring break through March 20.

announced it has extended its spring break through March 20. Northwest ISD will not resume classes until March 30.

will not resume classes until March 30. Plano ISD will extend its Spring Break by one week until March 20. All meetings, campus events, practices, and extracurricular activities are suspended the week of March 16-20.

will extend its Spring Break by one week until March 20. All meetings, campus events, practices, and extracurricular activities are suspended the week of March 16-20. Princeton ISD will not resume classes until March 23.

will not resume classes until March 23. Prosper ISD will not resume classes until March 23.

will not resume classes until March 23. Rockwall ISD will not resume classes until March 23.

will not resume classes until March 23. Royse City ISD will not resume classes until March 23.

will not resume classes until March 23. Sanger ISD will not resume classes until March 23.

will not resume classes until March 23. St. Mark’s is holding online classes through March 27

is holding online classes through March 27 St. Rita Catholic School shut down on Tuesday after an extended member of the community tested positive for COVID-19. Mass begins again on March 14; the campus is being cleaned to CDC standards.

shut down on Tuesday after an extended member of the community tested positive for COVID-19. Mass begins again on March 14; the campus is being cleaned to CDC standards. Ursuline Academy of Dallas moved its classes online for March 12 and 13.

moved its classes online for March 12 and 13. Village Tech Schools in Duncanville says Spring Break will be extended by one week — March 16-20.

in Duncanville says Spring Break will be extended by one week — March 16-20. Weatherford ISD will not resume classes until April 6.

will not resume classes until April 6. White Settlement ISD will not resume classes until April 6.

will not resume classes until April 6. Wylie ISD will not resume classes until March 23.

Jury trials at George Allen Courthouse are canceled for the next 30 days. So too are Justice of the Peace courts. That’s according to County Judge Clay Jenkins. The city of Dallas and its municipal courts are currently operating business-as-usual. Ditto with Dallas County buildings. We don’t currently have a limit on gatherings. That, obviously, could change.

Entertainment

The city of Dallas canceled the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which was scheduled for March 14. It attracts around 125,000 people annually.

The Roadshow Tour 2020 featuring Bethel Music, Martin Smith of Delirious? and Unspoken. It was scheduled for March 27 at College Park Center.

An Evening with Chip Ingram – Sat., March 21, 6:30pm @ Christ Chapel Bible Church in Fort Worth is cancelled.

Leading The Way LIVE with Dr. Michael Youssef – Fri., April 24, 7:00pm @ The Texas Hall on the UT-Arlington campus is cancelled.

Kenny Chesney’s concert scheduled for April 18 at AT&T Stadium.

Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show Tour, scheduled for Saturday at Globe Life Field.

Public and private events in Sundance Square through March 31.

Celebrate Southlake festival, scheduled for March 20-22 at Bicentennial Park.

Michael Bublé, scheduled for April 4 at Dickies Arena.

St. Paddy’s Pickle Parade and Palooza, scheduled for March 13-14 in Mansfield.

AEG and Live Nation have suspended their larger tours. Meaning, if something was booked at the AAC or AT&T Stadium in the next month, you should probably assume it’s postponed.

The Dallas Museum of Art has canceled all its museum programs through April 3. The museum remains open, but its programming has been nixed. Need a refund? Email here.

Dallas Summer Musicals has canceled all upcoming performances of Come From Away, scheduled to run through March 22, at the Music Hall at Fair Park.

The Dallas Art Fair will now happen in October. No word yet on the ancillary events, like the Art Ball and the Eye Ball party, but it doesn’t look good.

The Art Dallas Contemporary Art Fair, scheduled for April 16 through 19, is off. From Glasstire: “This was to be its first year in Dallas.” The report says it’s off until 2021.

The Nasher Prize events will happen at the end of the year, instead of April. “We are postponing the Nasher Prize gala and its public ancillary events. The new dates for the 2020 Nasher Prize, including all Nasher Prize public programs, will be November 4-6, 2020. The graduate symposium will take place November 4; the Laureate lecture November 5; the Dialogues panel discussion on social practice on the morning of November 6; and the award gala the evening of November 6.

Speaking of the Nasher, all public events have been canceled until May. The museum will remain open.

The Dallas Contemporary has canceled its annual Gala, originally set to take place on Saturday, March 28. The museum has also postponed the opening of its spring exhibitions indefinitely.

The NBA season is postponed. No word from the Mavericks yet on refunds.

The Eagles have postponed their March 17 show at the American Airlines Center. There is no new date yet.

The Dallas Zoo and the Children’s Aquarium at Fair Park are closing their doors to the public through at least March 20.

The Dallas Quilt Show has been canceled on March 13, 14, and 15. It was scheduled to happen at Market Center.

The TITAS: Dance Unbound series at the Winspear is canceled on March 13 and 14.

The Conference USA Championships have been canceled.

USA Gymnastics has canceled all of its public events through March.

The Globe Life Park kickoff with Chris Stapleton and Willie Nelson has been postponed. It was scheduled for March 14.

Denton’s Thin Line Fest, a music, film, and photography festival, has announced that it will go virtual instead of holding the event, which was scheduled for March 25-29.

Sandwich Hag’s Annual World Down Syndrome Tet New Year Night Market, originally Sat. March 21. Now canceled.

Other

From the Dallas Bar Association: “It is with sadness at the current state of world health and with the safety of our community in mind that the Dallas Bar Association has decided to close the Belo Mansion effective Friday, March 13, 2020 at 7 a.m. The closure will last through March 31, 2020. All bar meetings at Belo and our CLE Clinic sites will be postponed or cancelled. We will work with our sections and committees to provide alternate options for virtual meetings or online CLE. And, we will continuously assess the need to remain closed past March 31. We will communicate with you via our website, email, and social media. The DBA staff is working and available to help you, and our online CLE platform is available at www.dallasbar.org. Please reach out to us if you need help.”